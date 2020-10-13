HONEY GROVE — The Davy Crockett Festival in Honey Grove went ahead as planned Saturday evening, a change from previous years where it took place in the morning.
“This was our first year to have the festival in the evening,” Honey Grove Chamber President Lore Lane said. “Because of conflicts with youth sports and other events going on, the chamber decided that we would try it not only later in the day, but also later in the year.”
For the past several years, the event has taken place on the last Saturday in September, and hoping to outwit the weather, the chamber moved it to October. They got Paris group Rue 82 on stage for a street dance.
“We thought by changing it to the second weekend in October, we would not only avoid the heat — which, jokes on us, it was still hot — but we could also work around Canton weekend and maybe attract a few new vendors,” Lane said. “Everyone we visited with seemed to like the evening hours much better.”
Over at Honey Grove Apiaries’ booth, co-owner Jennifer Naber agreed.
“It’s been pretty busy,” she said, adding last year, they had the festival in the morning, but a dance in the evening. “Everybody was too tired (for the dance) last year. I feel it’s been a better turnout.”
Her daughter’s side business, selling pumpkins and zucchini, was also going over well.
“It’s been pretty busy, she’s had her own side gig,” Naber said.
A bit weighed down with purchases, Michell Nowlin said it was her first time at the festival.
“I’ve actually had a blast,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of interesting people.”
While there is not an official headcount, Lane said she felt there were more people around this year.
“We had more people there this year than in the past few years and they seemed to hang around longer this year than they had in the past,” she said.
Though there were a few less vendors this year, Lane said with the pandemic, they were happy people showed up.
“We gained a lot of new vendors this year that we hadn’t previously had because they were looking for events to participate in, so that definitely helped us,” she said. “We have always had vendors inside our civic center but because of Covid, we put them all outside and I never heard anyone complain about that.”
The pandemic didn’t have a negative impact on the festival, she added.
“If anything, I think it helped lift a lot of spirits,” Lane said. “People wanted to be out and enjoy themselves and have some normalcy in their lives for a change and we feel like we were able to help provide that with the festival.”
