The number of Covid-19 patients at Paris Regional Medical Center has dropped this week, according marketing and communications director Savannah Abbott — but now is not the time to throw caution to the wind, she said.
Abbott said the hospital was “pushing 60 patients in-house” last week, and that number has dropped to around 35 to 40 this week, but that number is still high and putting a strain on the hospital’s capacity, particularly in the intensive care unit.
“(H)owever, we cannot stress enough that our hospital is still very full of high-acuity patients, and our ICU remains past capacity,” she said. “It is imperative that our community continues to practice safety precautions like hand hygiene, masking and no large group gatherings, in addition to seeking care when needed.”
As health care workers across the country have been working overtime to combat the coronavirus, Abbott commended the resiliency of the staff at PRMC who have worked through the pandemic. As professionals fighting the virus on the frontlines, she said they have continued to remain strong.
“There’s no adequate way to put into words what the past year has been like for our team members, and health care workers worldwide,” Abbott said. “Shifts are long, patients are sicker, units are full and any time you are dealing with heightened loss, there is increased emotional stress.
“This has never been an easy line of work, but this past year has presented unimaginable challenges; however, it has been incredible to watch our team members continue to rise to each of those challenges. They continue to show up for this community and the relationships and teamwork that have strengthened throughout the pandemic will carry us through whatever we face next.”
As Paris and Lamar County continue the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, Abbott said staff at the hospital are hoping the innoculations will bring case numbers under control. PRMC initially received 600 doses of the vaccine and got an additional 200 last week, but have used all available doses. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lamar County has received 2,300 doses of the vaccine.
“We can only hope that as the vaccine becomes more readily available and is more widely administered, we will begin to see a decrease in transmission and positive cases,” Abbott said. “That being said, we predict we still have quite some time before we really start to see that take shape.”
Although the hospital, like many across the nation, has been struggling with capacity, Abbott said PRMC is still operating “at full capacity, offering all services.” While staff are keeping up with Covid-19 cases now, Abbott reinforced the importance of taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We strongly encourage everyone to please continue to practice good hand hygiene, masking, avoid gathering in large groups and take the vaccine once it’s available to you — someone’s life might depend on it,” Abbott said.
