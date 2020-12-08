The Area Agency on Aging met Thursday to discuss next year’s larger-than-usual budget.
Lisa Reeves, the manager of the agency, said next year’s budget will be increased, thanks to the pandemic.
“We’re allowed to carry over all prior years’ funds,” she said. “So, that’s why we have a huge funding increase.”
According to Reeves’ outline, the total projected funding for next year will be $3.48 million, with the bulk of that coming from Covid-19 funds. But, this rollover is just for this year, she cautioned.
“We want to utilize the money,” she said. “The state has told us going forward, they will hold us to the 5% (rollover limit). It needs to be spent properly.”
The agency will be hiring another part-time person to help.
“So, hopefully with more outreach we can help more people,” Reeves said.
The group supplies planning and developmental programs for those 60 years or older. Right now, they are looking at new programs to add to socialization. Because of the pandemic, many more seniors are staying at home, more isolated than usual. The agency would like to add more online options for socialization, Reeves said, including a tai chi instructor and even online classes for seniors, set up similar to Zoom sessions, so seniors can talk and interact without having to leave their homes.
“That’s what I’m working on right now,” she said.
She would like to hire another tai chi instructor, Reeves said, but was waiting on a vaccine, “so everyone would be able to come out.” For the online classes, she was looking at one particular pilot program that would come from Covid funding, and would last at least three months.
“This is just to keep people involved, and not to feel alone,” she said.
The program “seemed really easy,” she said, “even I could do it.”
The next meeting for the agency will be March 4.
