Tenured employees received plaques in appreciation for their service this month, an annual token presented by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at a meeting last week.
Brenda Adams of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for 30 years service followed by Luke Luttrell of the Adult Probation Office with 25 years. For 20 years, the court recognized Chris Brooks of the District Attorney’s Office, custodian Jayme Syrus and Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson who served previously on the precinct road crew.
Those recognized for 15 years service included Nita Hollje, county judge assistant, Tricia Johnson of the Elections Office, Constable Jimmy Hodges, Teresa Anderson of the District Clerk’s Office, Darrell Bruce of the Juvenile Probation Office and both Michael Childres and Monte Rodgers of the Sheriff’s Office. Tax Assessor Haskell Maroney was recognized for 10 years.
Those recognized for five years include Mallory North of the Adult Probation Office, Constable Jeff Jones, Jeffery Pollard of Precinct 3 road crew, Justice of the Peace Jimmy Steed, County Clerk Ruth Sisson, 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell, Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount, Barbara Crabb of the 6th District Judge Office, Misti Nicholson of the District Clerk’s Office and from the Sheriff’s Office, Ivory Padgett, Charles Landers, Lorie Hardy and Lynda Sugg.
