A count by the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition found that 50 people in the county were experiencing homelessness in 2020. Horizon House is an integral part of lowering that number.
The long-term shelter, which was taken over by the Lamar County Human Resources Council headed by Shelly Braziel in October 2020, houses around 30 people and doesn’t just put a roof over their heads. Horizon House offers everything from mental health support to life skills classes, with the understanding the homelessness doesn’t just come from losing a job but is often intertwined with multiple factors.
“It is not a situation of just ‘get a job.’ I mean, we are addressing addiction issues and mental health issues. And we provide programming for setting healthy boundaries, and anger management and a number of things to help them be successful,” Braziel said. “So, I mean, there’s a success story from us every single month, probably…”
About a quarter to a third of the homeless population have a serious mental illness, according to Harvard Medical School, which can make daily activities and struggles with drug abuse even more challenging. Braziel said addressing clients’ specific and providing support head-on can make all the difference. She said if Horizon House were to simply provide temporary housing and not back it up with additional resources, their clients’ success likely wouldn’t be long-term.
“While they’re there, we provide them with the tools that they need and the resources that they need to be successful and to never have a repeat occurrence of homelessness,” Braziel said.
Access to its housing at the shelter has increased greatly since the LCHRC took over. Braziel said the council has lifted some of the barriers that used to be in place, including allowing service animals and letting unmarried couples with children live together. While the shelter does not serve youth on their own, children are allowed to stay with their parents and Braziel said many of their stories are inspiring.
With the help of Horizon House, Braziel said one woman was able to get a job and got her children back from Child Protective Services, which had removed them from her custody because she was experiencing homelessness. Those are the kind of victories that inspire Braziel and her team.
“It’s stories like that right there that are just exactly why we do what we do,” she said.
Another woman who is currently living at Horizon House has two children and is working toward a degree at Paris Junior College, and Braziel said the community spirit of the shelter has helped the mother succeed. While she works on her courses at the shelter, Braziel said other residents will step up to watch her children so she can further her education.
“They absolutely are one big family there,” she said, adding the residents congregate for family-style meals.
Right now, Horizon House is hosting about 30 people, including individuals and families, but Braziel said her team has high hopes for the future, and is working toward expanding capacity to serve more people.
“We would like to be able to serve probably double that,” Braziel said. “And that is our goal to be able to be up to 50 within the next 24 months. And I think that we’ll get there and we’re already doing leaps and bounds better.”
One roadblock that has stood in the way over the past year — just like it has for about every other nonprofit — is the coronavirus pandemic. Braziel said the council usually has an annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, which brought in $102,000 last year. She said the Lamar County community has continued to show up to support Horizon House, but that the council is working toward reaching out to more funders to increase financial stability. Around 50% of Horizon House’s funding comes from one donor, and Braziel is looking to get support from more sources.
“We need to diversify our funding a little bit better,” Braziel said. “So our biggest goal is going to be bringing funding in from outside the county, from the state and the federal level.”
She said that if businesses or community members want to support the shelter, they can sponsor a room for anywhere from $500 to $5,000 — or they can help out in other ways. Supplies like toilet paper are always needed and in kind donations like those make a big difference, too.
Funding aside, Braziel said the Covid-19 pandemic has hit Horizon House residents in emotional ways as well, just as it has for people across the globe.
“This lockdown mentality that we’ve all been in has certainly affected their morale. It absolutely affects mental health,” Braziel said. “We have numerous individuals there that have mental health issues and receive support for that. And something like a lockdown in a pandemic and the anxiety from that absolutely makes those things worse.”
Despite the challenges the past 12 months have presented, Braziel said she’s blown away by the progress Horizon House has made and all of the lives the shelter has touched and improved. She sees a bright future for the shelter and said she can’t wait to see what the future holds.
