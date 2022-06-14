In June of 2021, an officer with the Paris Police Department shot Lamar County resident Colton “Coco” Carico, paralyzing him from the waist down. Now, almost exactly a year later, bodycam footage of the incident being made public has led to renewed public interest in the case, and will likely lead to legal action.
The initial incident, which took place June 1, 2021, began when Carico was in a single-vehicle accident that saw his truck roll over and Carico subsequently leave the scene.
Officers were able to trace the vehicle to Carico, and went to his residence to talk to him about the incident.
Last year, the officers’ account of what transpired next was that Carico brandished a weapon and one of the officers, fearing for their safety, shot him.
The incident was subsequently investigated by the Texas Rangers, who found no wrongdoing. The Paris News made multiple phone calls to the Rangers’ Company B headquarters in Garland, but those calls were unreturned by press time.
However, bodycam footage recently made public seems to tell a slightly different story, Carico says.
The footage shows that when Carico came to the door of his home to talk to the officers, he was holding a rifle pointed up at his chin, and he was expressing suicidal thoughts, telling them, “I’ll blow my (expletive) brains out.”
Officers ordered Carico to drop his weapon, and in response, he turned his back on the officers and began to walk back indoors, holding the rifle in his left hand.
It was then that the Paris police officer fired, hitting Carico in the back and dropping him to the floor immediately.
“I was just in a bad place, it was a bad time mentally,” Carico on Monday told The Paris News of that night. “I was going through a lot when the cops showed up to my house already after flipping my truck. I had so much running through my head, worrying about paying it off and I owed so much money on it, I didn’t think I was able to keep going.”
“It’s about mental health,” Cindy Healey, Carico’s mother, added. “There wasn’t any effort to deescalate the situation at all; the answer was a gun. … There’s such stigma around mental health, and there’s so much going on in the world that mental health issues are a huge problem.”
Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Carico, said he believes the officers were too hasty to use deadly force.
“There was no justification for the use of deadly force there,” Merritt said. “Coco was never a threat to anyone other than himself.
“Law enforcement officers are given 40 hours of training in Texas for critical incident training where they’re asked to make certain when deciding whether or not to use force. Here, any cursory observation shows that Mr. Carico was in fact in crisis. … By the time the officer decided to use deadly force, he was no longer a threat to even himself.”
Now, Carico is pursuing legal action in the form of a civil rights suit, Merritt said.
In response to the footage being made public late last week, the Paris Police Department and City of Paris issued a press release statement, reiterating their account of the 2021 incident.
“When he did eventually exit the home, Mr. Carico did so with a rifle in his hands,” the Paris press release states. “Officers ordered him to drop the rifle multiple times, but he would not comply with those commands. As a result of Mr. Carico brandishing a rifle, the officers feared for their safety as well as for the safety of Mr. Carico’s girlfriend, who was also present and in Mr. Carico’s line of fire.
“Mr. Carico’s actions created a very clear and present danger that the officers were forced to address in order to prevent Mr. Carico from firing the rifle in his hands. The events that ensued, which resulted in Mr. Carico’s sustaining a gunshot wound, happened in a matter of seconds and occurred only because Mr. Carico created a dangerous situation by introducing a high-powered rifle into an otherwise non-violent scene.”
The statement also pushes back on the claim that Carico was experiencing a mental health crisis, despite his words of suicidal ideation.
“Moreover, to address misleading comments on social media, this call was not in reference to any mental health issues, and Mr. Carico’s mental health was not in question nor at issue in the call,” the city’s statement goes on to say.
The statement goes on to say that the bodycam footage was cut short so as to remove additional context, and that the full footage with only limited editing to prevent the disclosure of certain personal information will be shared in the coming days.
Since the incident, a GoFundMe has been set up for Carico, with the funds raised going to help pay for a wheelchair and other health costs. The fundraiser can be found at gofund.me/c971ff92.
The bodycam footage can be found on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=V9JXbeEflko.
