DETROIT — Detroit City Council met Monday night to discuss new business, approve bills and minutes and set the proposed tax rate for the city.
Detroit kept its property tax rate the same, leaving it at 0.499999%. The city had experienced some backlash from residents unhappy with increasing property taxes, which City Secretary Tami Nix explained was the result of higher valuations from the Lamar County Appraisal District.
“It’s going to go up, and there’s gonna be a precedent and that’s fine, but what we all have to continue to remember and continue to express when it’s discussed is we aren’t changing our rates. If your property value goes up, look if you started building a house six months ago and you went and bought the same lumber today, it’s more expensive, it just is. That has nothing to do with Detroit. It’s everywhere,” she said.
In discussion of items not on the agenda, Detroit officials said the city is more than halfway completed with paying off its only loan. There is money in other accounts as well.
The city will receive two payments of $84,000 in Covid-19 relief that can be used for water construction and maintenance. Officials hope to use the money to build a chlorination system in the water tower to avoid flushing over a million gallons of water every week.
Although someone signed up to speak about a fence he was building on his property, he did not appear before the council. The proposed fence threatened to block a city alleyway, where water and sewer lines run directly to the water tower.
To address the concern, the councilors passed a motion allowing the resident to build privacy fences running east and west on either side of the alley, but nothing that stretched across it. If he hoped to build a gate or otherwise enclose the property, he could build one on either side of the alley, but again nothing that stretched across it.
Before the ruling, the fence would have run east and west along the south side of City Hall lots from South Main to 410 South in Deport.
Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass reported on the annual fireworks show occurring during the Fourth of July weekend. The city had allocated $2,000 for the show, which lasted 38 minutes, he said. People lined up and down the block, some even stretching into or across the road to watch the event.
Snodgrass commented on the need for more space and safety measures next year, but the extra attendees were unexpected due to the City of Paris’s last minute sever with the Rotary Club for its annual fireworks show. Many visitors came from Paris to enjoy the show, and other news outlets covered the event as well.
From those lined up to watch, the city collected donations totaling $1,584.55. Added to the remaining amount in the fireworks account, Detroit will have a balance of $1,968.55 for next year’s show.
All bills and minutes were approved.
