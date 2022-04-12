The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site has invited the public to come and enjoy various Easter activities at the site during “Easter at the Maxey House” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in an egg hunt on the grounds and enjoy crafts and games. The egg hunt will be broken down by age groups this year, with each age group’s egg hunt occurring at a set time. The age groups and times are as follows: ages 0-2 is at 10 a.m., ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m., ages 6-8 at 11 a.m., and ages 9-11 at 11:30 a.m. Site staff advise that visitors arrive early for their assigned age groups’ egg hunt times.
This year, there will be an Easter Basket Raffle. The Maxey House has six Easter Baskets filled with goodies to be raffled off as a fundraiser. Tickets are $1 each, and winners will be announced on Facebook after the event has concluded. Participants do not have to be present to win. All activities on the grounds, except for the Easter Basket Raffle, are free.
“We are looking forward to the site’s annual Easter event and hosting an egg hunt on the grounds again.” said Alysha Richardson, site manager. “This Easter event has special significance, as Lala Long used to have Easter activities for neighborhood children on the grounds. In our collection, we have a picture of the neighborhood children in their Easter best with their baskets after one of Lala’s Easter egg hunts. ‘Easter at the Maxey House’ is a fun way to continue one of Lala’s traditions while inviting the community out to have fun on the grounds.”
For more information on “Easter at the Maxey House,” please contact the site at 903.785.5716, or visit the site’s website, visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com, or Facebook page, facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.
