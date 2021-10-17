Superintendent Kathie Thompson gave a federal grant report to Detroit Independent School District trustees Thursday night during the school board’s monthly meeting in the high school library.
The district will get around $473,000 from ESSER III, she said.
The ESSER III grant was authorized by the federal administration’s American Rescue Plan Act of March 21 of this year.
Currently, Thompson is receiving bids on renovating the cafeteria that serves both the high school and middle school students.
However the grant money cannot be used directly for construction, she said.
“We will use the grant money to provide for the continuity of educational services by using this money for salaries,” she said.
Then the money already budgeted for salaries will remain in the general fund for planned construction in the middle and high school cafeteria, she said.
“The cafeteria needs new flooring and painting,” she said. “We need to increase the size to have more space for social distancing.
“We need to replace air conditioners to improve the air quality,” she said.
Once she has the bids in hand, she will bring her plan to the board at a later date for it to vote on what action to take on the use of the federal funds.
She added that if there is money left, she would also like to make the boys locker room and weight room safer environments.
The board voted to change the procedure for having items placed on its agenda.
In the past, one board member could request an item be placed on the agenda, but in a 4-1 vote the board decided that two members of the board must now agree on an item for the agenda before it can be placed on it. Members Ginny Minter, Doug Miller, Shane Henderson and Justin Bailey voted in favor of the motion, while Sam Savage voted no and members Bobby Bryan and Cherie Eldridge were absent.
The board also recognized the October employees of the month. Connie Crews, Della Blanton and Elizabeth Henderson were given plaques to mark their achievements.
The board set the date for Trunk or Treat. Vehicles filled with goodies will line up on Front Street on Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.