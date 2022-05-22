The City of Paris is looking for volunteers to serve on boards and commissions to be appointed by Paris City Council at a June 27 meeting.
“If you are a resident of Paris and would like to make a difference in the city by volunteering your time and knowledge, you may want to consider serving on one of the city’s boards and commissions,” City Clerk Janice Ellis said in a second appeal for applicants.
Applications must be received no later than June 17.
For more information, or to obtain an application, contact Deputy City Clerk Skylar Unger at 903-784-9291, sunger@paristexas.gov or Ellis at 903-784-9248, jellis@paristexas.gov. Applications are available on the city’s website for download at www.paristexas.gov.
