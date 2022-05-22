Johnathan Folse has joined the staff of The Paris News as the paper’s sports reporter.
Prior to joining the paper’s staff, Folse has worked as a coach and teacher at several local schools, including Trinity Christian Academy, Prairiland and Detroit.
He is a local to the Red River Valley, having lived in Deport for the past 20 years, and he attended school at Prairiland and North Lamar growing up. He graduated from Prairiland ISD and later Paris Junior College in 2017, followed by Ottawa University in 2021 where he received a B.A. in mathematics.
“I enjoyed my time as a coach and will always love coaching, but I’m extremely excited to be the sports reporter of The Paris News and meet all the local athletes and coaches that I don’t already know,” Folse said.
Folse comes from an athletic background, as he grew up involved in numerous sports before eventually becoming a head coach in basketball, volleyball, tennis and track. Additionally, he has spent time as an assistant coach in even more sports, including football and cross country.
“I feel like I bring a lot of knowledge about sports, so that will help me tremendously as I start this new journey,” Folse said. “ It will be different than what I’m used to, but it will be so much fun to get to experience sports in a whole different level.”
“I’m very excited to have John join our team,” Managing Editor Tommy Culkin said. “He’s a great guy, and I really look forward to getting to work with him. Also, he’s so in tune with our local sports community that he’s already got a great relationship with many of our local coaches and athletes.
“I think his passion for sports, coupled with his connections in the local community, will make him an exceptional sports journalist.”
He will now put that acumen to use at The Paris News, delivering coverage for all Red River Valley area schools and local youth sports leagues, including game coverage and reporting on local goings-on in the local sports world.
“Sports is my life, and I couldn’t imagine doing something that didn’t involve sports,” Folse said. “I have supported all the local schools for years, and I’m excited to write about all their great athletes and accomplishments.”
