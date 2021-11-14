There’s a Meals on Wheels recipient somewhere in this area who could use a gift this Christmas, and the Lamar County Human Resources Council is determined to bring them one.
These Gifts of Love help seniors, disabled people and veterans. It’s a program sponsored by Meals on Wheels, which itself is run by the Human Resources Council, that ensures clients get something for Christmas. Most of them wouldn’t otherwise get a gift, council director Shelly Braziel said.
In years past, clients have asked for things they needed and wanted, like toiletries, food, clothes and books. However, this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the council is doing gift cards instead. Each client listed which store’s gift card they would like, and adopters can purchase a $20 gift card to fulfill the holiday wish. There are multiple adoption locations this year, including Paris Coffee Co., 201 N. Collegiate Drive in Paris, South Main Iron, 255 1st St. SW in Paris, and Lennox Resource Center, 114 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville.
There are plenty of adoption cards, Braziel said, and each location will remain stocked until cards run out. Adopters are encouraged to buy a Christmas card to go along with their gift card, and to write messages for recipients, Braziel said.
“This is such a wonderful program. Many of our recipients will spend Christmas at home alone this year, so receiving a Christmas card will make their day just a little bit brighter, which is why I always encourage everyone to write a note inside the card,” she said.
Donations also are being accepted at P.O. Box 714, Paris, TX, 75460. Mailed donations must indicate that it is for Gifts of Love, and Meals on Wheels will use it to buy gift cards for those who don’t get adopted.
The gifting deadline is Dec. 10.
