Anyone planning to vote in the March 1 Primary Election must be a registered Texas voter by Monday evening.
Monday is the last day for Texans who are not already registered to vote to register to participate in the Primary Election for the Republican and Democratic parties. Early voting begins Feb. 14 and lasts until Feb. 25.
In Lamar County, early voting will take place at the Lamar County Annex, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14-18 and Feb. 22-25, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Links to sample ballots are available on the Lamar County Elections Facebook page at facebook.com/lamarcountyelections.
Because Texas primary elections are open, voters do not need to be registered members of a party to cast their vote, however, they may only participate in one party’s primary. Voters are locked to the party they choose for any runoff elections that may follow. If a voter does not vote in the March primary, they can vote in a runoff and will choose one party’s ballot at that time.
“As Texans everywhere prepare to make their voices heard in the upcoming Primary Election, we want to make sure every single eligible Texas voter has the tools and resources they need to cast a ballot — whether that’s in person during the early voting period, in person on Election Day, or by mail for those who are eligible to do so,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said. “Your voice counts, and your choices in the March 1st Primary Election will determine who appears on your General Election ballot in November.”
To verify your registration status, visit “Am I Registered?” on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do. The portal will also provide voters with their precinct number and Election Day polling place.
To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county in which you submit your application, and be at least 17 years and 10 months old at the time of application and 18 years old on Election Day. You cannot be a convicted felon currently serving a sentence, probation or parole, and not declared by a court to be mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Voter registration is available online at the Texas Secretary of State’s Office website, or you can visit the local elections office.
