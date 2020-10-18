The Downtown Pumpkin Patch rolled out its opening Friday, after being on tenterhooks as to when the pumpkins would arrive.
Originally, the patch was set to open Oct. 9, but a delay through the produce provider out of New Mexico put a pause on the plan. Thursday afternoon, the delivery arrived, filling up the burnout area at 120 S. Main St. with gourds of all colors, shapes and sizes.
“This is weird, but it looks like you could milk these,” Debe Brasher told her family Saturday, who were visiting from Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Brasher moved to Paris last year, and this is the family’s first pumpkin patch. She also held up a type of squash called an elf house.
“These must be solid, they’re so heavy,” she said.
On the other side of the patch, Aubree Savage, Maliya Nichols and Cathy Nichols looked over the traditional orange pumpkins available for purchase.
“She was so excited to come here,” Cathy said about Maliya.
The patch has been pretty busy, according to volunteer Andria Gentry.
“It’s been pretty good,” she said. “We’ve gotten quite a few daycare groups. The kids have been enjoying it.”
While family groups tend to go for the large, traditional orange pumpkin, the children tend to go for the smaller, white ones for decorating.
“A lot of girls have been wanting the tiny, white ones to make a unicorn out of,” Gentry said. “Typically, (the boys go for) the orange ones, but they haven’t been talking about what they’re making.”
The money raised from the pumpkin patch goes to the reindeer and Christmas decorations for the downtown area. The patch also features a staged area for photographs. The patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The patch is at 120 S. Main St.
