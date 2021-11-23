Downtown Food Pantry’s annual stuffing drive has ended, and it received 7,020 boxes to distribute to those in need.
“We had a goal of 5,000 boxes, and the incredible people of this community blew that away,” executive director Allan Hubbard said. “We’re just in awe.”
Paris ISD’s annual involvement and competition between campuses netted the most boxes with 4,003. Aikin Elementary won the district’s traveling turkey trophy, having collected more than other campuses.
As it does each year, Rotary Club of Paris United challenged Kiwanis Club of Paris to see which service club would come out on top. Rotary reclaimed the title with 771 boxes donated to Kiwanis’ 764.
Food pantry operations director Chuck Burton has worked overtime in warehouse logistics finding spots to fit all the stuffing boxes, Hubbard said.
“You can’t imagine how much space is needed to temporarily store more than 7,000 boxes of stuffing,” he said.
Other large quantities were donated by RPM Staffing, Don and Sherry Denison of Breezy Acres Ranch, Daughters of the American Revolution Joseph Ligon Chapter, Hickory Street Emporium, Toyota of Paris, North Lamar ISD, the Northeast Texas Medical Marketers Association, Paris Regional Medical Center, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and First Christian Church.
In addition, dozens of individuals brought anywhere from five to 30 boxes for this year’s drive, and it reflects on Lamar County’s generosity, staff said.
“Lots of families in need will have a much better Thanksgiving and now Christmas meal thanks to this added menu item,” Burton said.
