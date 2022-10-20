Editor’s Note: Staff writer Sally Boswell is following the escapades of Paris native D.J. Pierce, who is also the alternate drag personality, “Shangela,” as he performs on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Check out her weekly updates on Thursdays.
It was a double dose of “Dancing with the Stars” this week for Paris native and actor/singer/drag performer D. J. Pierce, that included visits from his mother and his best friend from his Paris High School days on the live-streamed show.
In the first night of the two-night special event, dubbed “My Most Memorable Year,” by the producers, contestants recalled times that impacted their careers and lives. For Pierce, the year was 2013.
“As Shangela, I went up for a ‘leaping helicopter death drop’ and came down and I broke my leg,” Pierce said. “I was told by the doctors I wouldn’t be dancing for a very long time, if ever. I’m a drag queen. What am I going to do? I called my mom before I went into surgery that night to tell her ‘I love you, I appreciate you,’ and when I came out of surgery the next morning, my mom was sitting in the chair next to me. For the next three weeks I was in the hospital, my mom slept in a chair right next to my bed.”
Pierce’s mother, Debra, was in the audience Monday and Tuesday night and walked onto the floor after the dance to hug her dancing son.
Shangela received four eights from the judges for her Foxtrot to “Roar,” and revealed how important it was to her that her mother was there.
“My mom means everything to me, because she has been there in some of the hardest, most difficult times of my life,” Pierce said, adding that his mom had only recently had surgeries for gallbladder cancer. “She wasn’t able to travel or she would have been here from day one, but she is here tonight, and it is so wonderful and special. I love you, momma.”
Shangela’s performance earned Pierce a spot in a three-way tie for sixth place, but no one was eliminated due to the announcement that actor Selma Blair, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about 10 years before, had been forced to withdraw from the competition on medical advice.
On Tuesday, dubbed “Prom Night,” the remaining 11 dancers harked back to their proms, or lack of them, and danced to music from the respective time periods.
“In high school, I hadn’t embraced all of the amazing parts of who I am, but now I get a chance to come back as Shangela and relive the prom and really turn it out,” said Pierce.
Video and still photos from Pierce’s years at Paris High School played under his reminiscences of those times.
“I went to prom with my best friend, Sonique,” he recalled, before being video-linked on the internet with her. “We had so much fun together. I want to take that energy we had at prom and bring it to the dance floor for you.”
Both Pierce’s mom and Sonique were in attendance Tuesday, sitting ringside with many of his friends and fellow drag performers.
Shangela’s Cha-Cha score — including three nines, her first of the competition — earned her high praise from the judges and the audience and a secure berth high in the pack. She also earned 10 extra points for doing the Hustle and the Lindy-Hop and staying in the marathon dance until just before the end of the round. Also, in true high school yearbook fashion, she was chosen “Life of the Party” by her fellow dancers.
At the end, fitness model and actor Joseph Baena was eliminated, leaving 10 dancers to return next week.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
