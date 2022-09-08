Paris City Hall

Paris City Hall

 File / The Paris News

The long vacated property that once was the location of Paris’ Fourth Ward School in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff Street is the site of proposed duplexes and possibly a triplex or quadruplex.

Paris Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday gave approval to a site plan for the proposed development with several conditions to be met, one of which is the rezoning classification from a two-family dwelling district to a four-family district. Other conditions are basically “clean up” in nature.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.