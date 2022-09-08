The long vacated property that once was the location of Paris’ Fourth Ward School in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff Street is the site of proposed duplexes and possibly a triplex or quadruplex.
Paris Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday gave approval to a site plan for the proposed development with several conditions to be met, one of which is the rezoning classification from a two-family dwelling district to a four-family district. Other conditions are basically “clean up” in nature.
At the Tuesday meeting, a public hearing on a zoning request by Asay & Sons Construction for the site was opened but then delayed until Sept 13 due to a problem with the timely publishing of a newspaper notice as required by law. As with all commission approvals, if a zoning request is approved by the commission, the zoning request will need to be approved by Paris City Council, probably later in the month.
Plans for the development of the roughly 2.5 acre site, include four duplexes facing 10th NE Street, five facing 11th NE Street and either a triplex or quaduplex in the middle of the block facing Pine Bluff Street.
In other action, the commission approved a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change request in the 800 block of W. Kaufman Street, the location of a former nursing home now considered for single story apartment units.
The commission also gave plat approval for proposed construction of single-family homes both at 455 6th NE St. and 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, several duplexes associated with the 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development program in the 1100 block of 7th NW Street and a 10 single-family housing development, known as Little Hollow Estate, in the 2200 block of 36th St. NE
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
