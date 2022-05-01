Reno City Hall
Trent Reed / The Paris News

RENO - The city Planning & Zoning Commission held three short public hearings Thursday night in City Hall all relating to zoning change requests by property owner Skyler Burchinal.

The hearings all concerned changing the zoning of three properties from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential.

The commission voted to recommend passage of all three requests to the City Counci

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.