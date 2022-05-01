RENO - The city Planning & Zoning Commission held three short public hearings Thursday night in City Hall all relating to zoning change requests by property owner Skyler Burchinal.
The hearings all concerned changing the zoning of three properties from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential.
The commission voted to recommend passage of all three requests to the City Counci
