Detroit Independent School District has named it top teachers and staffer for the current school year.
Elementary Teacher
of the Year
Gabriel Lewis has been teaching at Detroit Elementary School for five years and she has been teaching for 12 years. She and her husband, Westley, have been married for eight years and have a daughter, Legend, who attends Detroit Head Start.
“They are my reasons and they push me to want to be better. God is the head of all things in my life. He is in every decision that I make. I saw a quote that said, ‘I teach for the outcome, not for the income,’ Teaching is truly a calling. You have to truly be a special person to lead our children, who are our future. At the beginning of each year, and throughout the year, I pray for every child that becomes my student. I feel like they were assigned to me for a reason.”
She believes that a lot of learning takes place throughout the year but a lot of the lessons are not on paper or in a lesson plan.
“Some lessons just come from the heart. The goal is to always see academic growth, but our students grow in so many other ways as well which cannot be measured by a test. I feel that there are so many skills we have to teach but the way to a student’s mind is through their heart,” she said.
Secondary Teacher
of the Year
Elizabeth Henderson said she was both honored and humbled to be named the Detroit ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.
She has been a teacher for the past nine years as a family and consumer sciences teacher and as the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser. Additionally, she has served as the career and technical education director since 2016.
She graduated from Sulphur Bluff High School and then got her bachelor’s degree in social work from Texas Tech University.
“I worked as a case worker in Mount Pleasant at MHMR for a year before I was encouraged to apply for the FCS job in Detroit,” she said.
“I didn’t call Detroit home until I married Shane Henderson in 2018. It’s been a blessing to be a part of both this school and community,” she said. “As a teacher we have the unique opportunity to influence the lives of young people. I thank God daily for this opportunity and for the passion to make a difference.”
Staffer of the Year
Jodi Ray was selected as the Detroit Independent School District Staffer of the Year. She has been a full-time staffer for eight and she subbed for five years prior to that. She has three kids who keep her busy, she said. At Detroit Elementary she is an interventionist aide and is also in charge of the yearbook. She said she is studying to become an Elementary Special Education teacher. “I love my job, my students and co-workers here at Detroit,” she sai. “It is a huge honor receiving this award.”
