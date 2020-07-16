Paris City Manager Grayson Path made the first of three high level appointments earlier this week when he named Michael Smith as the new Public Works director.
Smith moves up in the department from his position as superintendent of the Capital Improvement Program.
“I am very impressed with this individual both in his experience as well as his character,” Path told city councilors at a Monday meeting. “He possesses the right combination of potential experience, attitude, energy, professionalism and stability that I want to see in the leader of the Public Works Department.”
A team including Path, City Engineer Carla Eastman and Utilities Director Doug Harris interviewed five of nine applicants, according to Path.
The city manager said he will now turn his attention to filling the top leadership positions for the fire and police departments.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, councilors approved Erin Barbee Lewis as contract prosecutor for Municipal Court as recommended by City Attorney Stephanie Harris.
The council approved the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors & Convention Council budgets for the coming year, and recommended a letter of support for the Chamber’s bid for a 2021 Red Bull Championship pump track qualifier.
Councilors also appointed Byron Myrick to the Municipal Band Commission, Timothy Alexander to the Historic Preservation Commission, Eva Dickey and Lauren Matthews to the Library Advisory Board, John Brazile to the Main Street Advisory Board and Carlton Cooper to the Building & Standards Commission.
