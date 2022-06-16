DETROIT — Council members led by Mayor Kenny Snodgrass on Tuesday discussed opening up an abandoned street, the planned move from City Hall into a bigger space at the current City Library and the upcoming July 4 weekend celebration.
Snodgrass told members that a citizen had requested that Union Street from 410 N Street to North Main be opened up.
The man told Snodgrass he wants to build a duplex on a lot he purchased on the now closed street.
“He told me he wants to build a duplex on it to live on one side and rent the other,” Snodgrass said. “He said he is definitely going to build on it.”
City Secretary Tami Nix reminded council that while there was a water line tie in, the sewer that the property would have to be hooked up to is under the recently repaved Main Street.
The council took no action on the matter, but will take it up at a later date.
“He has got to show us proof that he is going to build something before we go digging up that street,” Snodgrass said. “It will be on the city to put in the line from the alleyway to Main.”
Nix reported that the moving process from old City Hall into the space at the City Library has begun.
“They are going to set up a new service and then transfer it when we turn them off at the current City Hall building,” she said. “We have got to have the phone line over there and the internet.”
She said she is also organizing the printers and hard copy files to get them ready for the move, and that she plans to order news desks for the new space.
“We are hoping to that by the end of the summer to be in there at the library,” Nix said.
The Detroit United Group is heading up the city’s Fourth of July weekend, Snodgrass said.
The weekend will start with a Stacy Musgrove concert July 1 at the tabernacle in downtown. The free concert is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
A Pancake Breakfast that kicks off at 7 a.m. in the Detroit Volunteer Fire Department building, 205 First St. SW, will start the July 2 festivities. Call 903 674 2211 for more information.
The parade line up of floats, classic cars, SxS and other vehicles will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the east side of the elementary school with judging at 9:45 a.m. and the parade begins at 10 a.m.
The celebration will continue at City Park with a barbecue competition that has 10 teams so far.
The teams will cook up beef, chicken, pork or any combination of the three and patrons will judge the plates to determine the winners.
When visitors buy a $10 plate, they will also receive a ballot where they can select their favorites and turn in the marked ballot at a station at the park.
Fireworks will begin when it gets dark at the park and the evening will conclude with a drawing for a barbecue pit.
