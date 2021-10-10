The Independent Bankers Association of Texas — the largest state community banking association in the nation — recently honored Lamar National Bank with two Best of Community Banking Awards.
The bank, based in Paris, received a Silver Eagle BOCB Award for its efforts in response to the pandemic. Lamar National Bank also won a Bronze Eagle BOCB Award in architectural design for its new branch in Celina. The bank received the honors on Sept. 20 during IBAT’s 2021 Convention in Austin.
During the pandemic, the safety of Lamar National Bank employees and customers was of foremost concern, along with continuity of services. The bank made the decision to close lobbies, sending half the workforce home. When Paycheck Protection Program loans were disbursed, the bank’s team helped save 6,432 jobs and processed more than 576 loans. As the pandemic raged, the bank continued to support United Way, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and other local charities.
Through United Way, Lamar National Bank helped with rental assistance for those affected by Covid who were at risk of losing their homes. Assistance was also provided to the Chamber of Commerce to pay chamber dues, thus easing that burden on local businesses.
Lamar National Bank received a Bronze Eagle BOCB Award for the new 8,000-square-foot building at the entrance to historic downtown Celina, and its design includes a technologically advanced community room and office space for the Celina Chamber of Commerce.
IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Award since 1991.
“This past year has been challenging across the globe as we continue to fight the pandemic,” said Christopher Williston, IBAT president and CEO. “But community bankers have been truly inspiring during these difficult days by processing a majority (57.5%) of the Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses and helping their communities when they were needed most. This year’s BOCB Award recipients were particularly inspiring in their efforts to meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and this recognition is only a small token of our immense pride in Texas community banks to better the lives of those around them. I sincerely congratulate all of the 2021 BOCB Award recipients.”
