RENO - Members of the Parks and Trail Committee will hold workshops to discuss upcoming holiday special events when they meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The committee will talk about plans for the Monster Mash, Christmas Tree Lighting, Christmas in the Park and the Christmas parade.
(0) comments
