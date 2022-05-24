Lamar County Commissioners’ Court proclaimed June as Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, received engineer specifications for the removal of air handling units from the courthouse roof and further discussed plans to require property owners to pay for the installation of culverts at a meeting Monday.
Carey Samford, with the state Adult Protection Service, explained the need for more information about the abuse elder residents often suffer.
“Our seniors and those with disabilities are one of the most neglected demographic of people in our society,” Samford said. “We want to really partner with our counties in Texas on reducing abuse, neglect and exploitation, and raise awareness.”
In Lamar County alone, there were almost 400 investigations last year, and out of those investigations almost 200 found that showed active abuse, Samford said.
“There’s a lot of people suffering in this county, and Adult Protective Services wants to help in any way we can,” Samford said before Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell read the county proclamation.
The court approved a HVAC system and roof replacement scope of work for the removal of rooftop equipment as prepared by Fanning, Fanning & Associations of Lubbock to remove two roof mounted 110-ton air chillers that feed four air handling units and ceiling mounted blower-coil units along with boilers for the heating system.
Specifications also call for the replacement of the roof installed during courthouse renovation in 2005.
From design specifications, the county can go out for bids to determine costs.
Several road crew personnel from Precincts 1 and 3 were present in support of a plan to require property owners to pay for the installation of culverts, now offered as a county service.
“We put in 197 culverts in our precinct last year and averaged using about eight tons of rock per culvert,” Precinct 3 crew member Tim Hudson said. “Plus we had at least two guys, maybe three on every culvert that we installed. We spent most of our rock budget, and we’re doing that as a courtesy.”
An agenda item at several recent commissioner meetings, an ordinance to require the public to pay the cost of county-approved culvert installation awaits legal approval before the court takes final action.
Commissioners also discussed plans to clean up recently purchased property on North Main Street, more specifically whether to use the former fuel station on the almost 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. as a central fuel storage facility in an effort to buy in bulk to reduce costs.
Plans for the property also include the location of a facility to house emergency operations, classrooms, office and storage space as well as to serve as the location of a communications tower and outdoor storage facility for various equipment and supplies.
In other action, the court voted to change the detention lieutenant salary classification at the Lamar County Jail from exempt to nonexempt to make the position eligible for benefit time and overtime compensation.
The court also approved the purchase of a $4,150 air conditioning unit at the Juvenile Probation Office and $3,600 for concrete work on a sidewalk and drive-thru at the Lamar County Tax Office.
