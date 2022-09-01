The Lamar County Humane Association has announced that the City of Paris Animal Shelter is suspending all intakes and adoptions until Sept. 12 following an outbreak of the canine distemper virus.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the canine distemper virus is a highly contagious and severe, often fatal, dis- ease that attacks dogs’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.
“The only way to regain control of the outbreak is to close the shelter for at least two weeks, vaccinate all animals in the shelter and euthanize any who show signs and symptoms of the disease,” Paris Police Department Services Supervisor Captain John T. Bull wrote Monday via LCHA’s Facebook page.
The shelter, located at 310 Clement Road, is undergoing a “deep clean” and will continue to control the outbreak, Bull wrote.
Keith Flowers, president of the LCHA, said eight dogs received humane euthanizations due to symptoms.
“Certainly not all the dogs in the shelter are sick and many will not become ill, however there has been enough cases develop for it to become necessary to take steps to halt the dis- ease spread and prevent new intakes from potentially being exposed,” Flowers wrote in an earlier statement.
“Every few years, distemper will show up in the shelter and in unvaccinated animals throughout the community. This is why it is critically important to make sure that all pets are up to date on recommended vaccinations to prevent them from becoming ill from encountering a sick animal in the community,” he continued.
Dr. James O’Bryan, the city’s veterinarian, echoed Flowers’s statements.
“The big thing to take away is that we don’t usually see (canine distemper virus),” he said Tuesday. “We know it’s appeared because people aren’t vaccinating.”
O’Bryan said that despite the virus being easily destroyed by household cleaners containing ammonium chloride, the prognosis for canine distemper is poor.
“There is no treatment other than treating the clinical symptoms,” he continued. “Because (dogs) shed so much virus, and because they can shed intermittently for the rest of their lives, it is recommended to put them down.”
O’Bryan said that for those who cannot afford a visit to a local veterinarian, vaccines are available over the counter as 5-way and 7-way shots but with one caveat.
“Don’t vaccinate after hours and on the weekend,” he said. “You want to make sure there is a vet available if there is any reaction to the vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.