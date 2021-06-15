A re-energized Keep Paris Beautiful Make Lamar County Shine organization will team with Lamar County to provide a county-wide tire recovery project next month thanks to action taken Monday by Commissioners’ Court.
Keep Paris Beautiful chairman Julia Trigg Crawford offered $2,500 and a group of volunteers to go with a $4,500 grant from Ark-Texas Council of Governments to provide five semi-trucks for the tire collection effort scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon July 10 on the courthouse parking lot east of North Main Street.
Crawford’s offer came during a discussion about how to accommodate an expected large number of tires coming from the public to go with old tires already collected by precinct work crews from illegal dump sites throughout the county. Worn out tires are a problem because of the collection fees charged for their disposal.
Plans for the clean-up project came during a three-hour meeting during which commissioners extended for 90 days an order of disaster due to Covid-19, along with an extension of the county’s Covid-19 policy, which deals with employee sickness and courthouse procedures.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with Paris Regional Medical Center to allow the health care center access to the county’s medical response tent system, approved the letting of bids for unleaded gasoline and diesel, approved certification of employee participation in state manded cybersecurity training and approved the purchase of a printer and fax machine and the sale of a 2006 Freightliner as surplus.
The court postponed action on the sale of two acres adjacent to 9216 FM 195 until the county develops procedures for the sale in line with state law. Other no action items included the letting of bids for building repairs at the Red Cross building on North Main Street and roof repair at the courthouse and sheriff’s office.
Commissioners took no action after a closed door meeting with Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond and attorney Casey Gain about a possible incentive agreement with an unnamed business prospect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.