Music blared over the speaker as the live band played a classic rock cover, off to the side of the building, someone rolled out a new motorcycle for a test drive and the flag flew over South Main Iron for their second Veterans Day celebration.
“We’re just honored to do something for our veterans,” Director of Operations Kris Estep said. “At our last veterans concert, we had 2(00) to 300 people.”
The event drew plenty of veterans and plenty of bikers and off-roaders, but it also drew in others. Cherry Harp said she came because her husband, Grady, was a musician. She came up to Estep in the showroom at South Main Iron and thanked him for the bands that were playing on Saturday, the Oliver White Group, Colton Gilbreath and Rue 82, because the classic rock covers reminded her of her husband and the music they both enjoyed.
“They rock,” she said. “The music reflects the journey almost all of our married life.”
Before he died earlier this year from kidney cancer, Grady was lead guitarist of Rhythm & Jones, a classic rock cover band that played all over Lamar County, and often played at the Elks Lodge, Harp said.
“I love all of them (the bands playing Saturday),” Cherry Harp said, “but Carl Lewis is the main one.”
Smokin’ Good Eats’ food truck sat off to the side of the band stage, while Paris Mobile Bar took drink orders, and both had people lined up.
“It’s been good,” Sarah Moon said, serving from the mobile bar at lunch time. “It’s just now picking up.”
The event went through to 4 p.m., and as they wandered the showroom floor and the outside display of motorcycles, just about everyone said they had fun.
“We’re just enjoying the music,” Sheila Garner said.
Next to her, Roy Garner said “especially the South Main Iron” part.
“We’re here every weekend, whether there’s an event or not,” he said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.