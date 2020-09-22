HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove City Council approved a tax increase at a Monday night meeting while lowering the city’s tax rate to support a $2.07 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
“We have a lower tax rate but taxes will be higher because of the increase in property values,” Mayor Claude Caffee explained before calling for motions to approve the tax increase and the 79.36 cent per $100 valuation tax rate, down from 80.05 cents in 2019.
The 2020 tax rate includes 49.30 cents for maintenance and operations and 30.06 cents for bonded indebtedness. The rate increases tax revenues for maintenance and operations by 9.34%, or by $52,868, Caffee explained.
Councilors also approved a 2020-21 budget of $2,071,863, an increase of $41,914 from the $2,030,949 budgeted for 2019-20. The budget includes $331.658 for administration; $387,186, police; $113,837, streets; $12,637, volunteer fire department; $952,882, water and sewer; and $273,663, debt payments.
No one spoke during public hearings on either the tax rate or the budget.
In other action, the council approved a negotiated settlement with Atmos Energy, resulting in a 70-cent monthly increase in the average natural gas bill.
Councilors also approved the purchase of a 2017 Ford police patrol vehicle with 28,000 miles at a cost of $30,000 to be paid over 60 months while approving the sale of a 2011 Ford pickup.
The council approved a $1,668 contribution to Fannin County Children’s Center, $5,700 in CARES Act funding for the Honey Grove Library and Learning Center and extended the mayor’s proclamation of a local health disaster until the next council meeting.
Councilors approved a second round of mosquito spraying to take place between Oct. 4-Oct 23. The public will be notified of specific dates, according to the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.