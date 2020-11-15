Thirty-nine years, nine months and 19 days of service. Dawson Ballard dedicated his life to serving his country with the National Guard, and at 90 years old, he’s still just as spry as the day he started.
There aren’t many people who can keep track of the payroll and records for nearly 600 men, but after being deployed to Fort Polk in Louisiana, Dawson managed effortlessly as a battalion personnel officer, overseeing one sergeant and five officers on his team.
Dawson wasn’t just an officer, but a father too. When he was sent to Louisiana from Paris, he had to leave a young son and his wife at home, sacrificing time with his family for the sake of his country.
“His wife had just had a new son and all of a sudden, they’re mobilized,” Dawson’s brother Tony said.
Like Dawson, Tony is a veteran, serving in the Army for years. The Ballards have a long history of service, dating all the way back to the Civil War, and Tony said he understood what Dawson had to go through when he was suddenly deployed to another state.
“(Dawson and his wife) had been living on Camp Maxey, and they purchased the house right out by the college, so he left his family here along with a lot of the other men and went to Fort Polk (in) Louisiana for almost nine months. So I can understand that being a challenge being away from home on active duty. I got sent a lot of places and it’s tough to leave your family, especially because I had two little ones too. And he had two boys, and his wife to help take care of those.”
Dawson said he put countless miles on his car, driving back home to Paris any chance he could get to spend time with his loving wife and family, but always returning to his calling when the weekend was over.
Tony said Dawson inspired him to get into the service — like brother, like brother. When Tony was a junior in high school, he spent a week down at Fort Polk with Dawson and the rest was history. Tony joined the Army Reserves and ended up taking a slot with the National Guard, working alongside his older brother. He went to officer candidate school and emerged as a second lieutenant, but said he wouldn’t have made it without Dawson’s help.
“He helped me through and I didn’t know how to read a map back then. My older brother here taught me how to read a map while out so I could go to (officer candidate school) and not get lost. I appreciate him for that,” Tony said with a grin.
After leaving Fort Polk, Dawson was able to return home to Texas and set up a life for himself and his family at nearby Camp Maxey. He said his kids were able to roam free around the camp playing outside for hours on end and he was finally able to do the work he loved while being close to the people he cared most about.
But even well-oiled machines like the National Guard run into snags, and as his years of service rolled along, Dawson was always problem-solving, correcting errors in paperwork that arrived from Austin to make sure the Guard’s affairs were in order. Without the computers of today, Dawson had to do all of his accounting and reports with pencil and paper, which amounted to hours each day.
“We did it all by hand then,” he said.
While for some, serving in the armed forces is a temporary gig, Dawson followed through for the rest of his life. The Guard requires officers to retire at the age of 60, so 1990 was his last year of service, but he hasn’t stopped giving back to his community since then. Dawson is the most senior member of Bethel Baptist Church where he’s been involved for years, even serving as a deacon.
“He has great moral character and he’s Christian and he does things by the books, and people who’ve worked with him will tell you that,” Tony said.
With 90 years under his belt, Dawson isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. His years in the Guard taught him discipline and gave him memories to last a lifetime and even though the two are grown now, Tony said he still looks up to his older brother for inspiration.
“He’s lived a long and fruitful life. I wish I was in good shape as he is 14 years older than I am,” Tony said.
