Bundle up and bring a lawn chair to visit with Santa and watch a movie, “The Polar Express” from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday at ByWaters Park, 301 S. Main St. in Paris.
“The weather will be cold, but we will have plenty of hot chocolate to keep you warm,” Main Street Director Cherie Bedford said in an announcement about the free holiday event. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, so it should be a fun evening for all.”
The popular 2004 movie features a young boy who on Christmas Eve embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. While on the journey, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.
After a two-year suspension due to Covid-19, Christmas Eve meal service is back for those shut-ins who are served by the Meals on Wheels program.
“Thanks to Pittin’ & Grillin’ Mobile Smokehouse, we’ll be providing a hot Christmas dinner to Lamar County Meals on Wheels recipients on Christmas Eve, and we’re in need of volunteers,” executive director Shelly Brazier said. “For many, they wouldn’t be eating a Christmas meal if not for this program, which is why the program is so important. Plus, most of our clients will spend Christmas alone, so volunteers showing up means the world to them.”
