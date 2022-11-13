On Oct. 11, 2022, the Liberty National Bank board of directors appointed Bill Coleman to bank president and Chase Coleman to executive vice president.
“I want to thank Carl Cecil and the bank’s board of directors for this opportunity to serve as president of Liberty National Bank,” said Bill Coleman. “Fortunately for the past 25 years, I have had the privilege to personally witness the strong leadership and commitment to excellence from Carl and his father, Philip. My primary goal is to continue to provide this high level of service to our customers and our community. I also want to congratulate my son, Chase, on his promotion to executive vice president and will certainly welcome his leadership and assistance going forward. I look forward to collaborating with our strong team of employees and I am very excited about the future of Liberty National Bank.”
Chase Coleman will remain in his role as chief lending officer while also serving as the executive vice president.
“I am both honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the bank’s executive vice president,” he said. “Carl has left the bank in a place to be successful and I look forward to our bright future.”
In addition, Cecil will continue as chairman of the board, but will relinquish most day-to-day operational responsibilities. These changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.
“Congratulations to Bill and Chase on their promotions,” said Cecil. “Obviously the board joins me in having complete confidence in both of them. Bill will be the first president of Liberty in 82 years that is not a member of the Cecil family. I would also like to thank our loyal officers and staff for their ongoing support and promise our customers that we will continue to meet your banking needs.”
Editor’s Note: This article is being rerun due to mistakes in the identifications of the pictures provided.
