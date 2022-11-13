On Oct. 11, 2022, the Liberty National Bank board of directors appointed Bill Coleman to bank president and Chase Coleman to executive vice president.

“I want to thank Carl Cecil and the bank’s board of directors for this opportunity to serve as president of Liberty National Bank,” said Bill Coleman. “Fortunately for the past 25 years, I have had the privilege to personally witness the strong leadership and commitment to excellence from Carl and his father, Philip. My primary goal is to continue to provide this high level of service to our customers and our community. I also want to congratulate my son, Chase, on his promotion to executive vice president and will certainly welcome his leadership and assistance going forward. I look forward to collaborating with our strong team of employees and I am very excited about the future of Liberty National Bank.”

