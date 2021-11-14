BONHAM — Fannin County’s Indigent Healthcare program continues to improve under the leadership of director Mark DeMay. Not only are claims month to month down, but there are more than 175 area health care providers working with the program, DeMay told commissioners last week.
Claims in October — 31 totaling $4,403.41 — were down 60% from September, DeMay said. He attributed that to the program’s ability to get patients well. There were eight inmate claims totaling $3,349.04 as well for October. The program has an annual budget of $214,500, of which none has been used for the fiscal year, DeMay said. That’s because providers have up to 95 days to file a service claim, and October’s claims were paid with funds from the previous fiscal year because that’s when the providers’ services were rendered, he said.
The program has 21 active patients after two were released because they returned to work. There were 14 new intakes, although five were pending at the time of the report and eight were referred to other services because they could not meet at least one of the program’s eligibility requirements. One new patient was added in October, DeMay said.
On Oct. 12, Parkland Hematology and Oncology Center partnered with Indigent Healthcare to treat Fannin County patients with cancer diagnoses that require comprehensive and concurrent treatment.
“This is huge,” DeMay said. “Patients only have $30,000 per fiscal year to use on medical care prescription. When someone has a cancer diagnosis, I get really concerned because that $30,000 can be used up very quickly. So, we’ve partnered with Texas Oncology in Paris … to treat our patients locally that don’t need a lot of treatment, minimal treatment, maybe a few chemotherapy treatments, something like that. We’ve been able to do that within that $30,000.
“But if someone has cancer treatment that is pretty comprehensive or requires concurrent treatment, multiple modality, such as chemotherapy and radiation and surgery and rehab, that $30,000 is going to go really quick and they’re not going to get help.”
The program had sent patients to MD Anderson in Houston, where they stay, for treatment, however, DeMay has had some patients decline the treatment because they’d be living away from family, he said. With the new partnership, Parkland will treat patients who need more than $30,000 in care for the Indigent Healthcare rate.
The program also partnered with the National Organization for Rare Diseases on Oct. 29 to assist indigent patients with resources, including transportation, clinical trials and financial assistance, when they are faced with a rare condition. One patient already on the program suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes thousands of polyps in the colon. The National Organizations for Rare Diseases will help with such cases, DeMay said.
Through DeMay’s work to reach out to area health care providers, there are 176 partners now for the county’s indigent program, he reported.
