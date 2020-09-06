One of the nation’s leading journalism trade publications this week named Southern Newspapers Inc. president and Galveston Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey among its inaugural class of 15 key leaders age 50 or older.
California-based Editor & Publisher described the group of “15 Over 50” journalism professionals as all sharing “a passion for our industry.”
“While many other industry vets may feel jaded or cynical during these unprecedented times, these men and women still see a bright future for journalism (no matter what platform it will appear on),” Nu Tang, a writer for the magazine, said in an article announcing the awards.
“They have spent their entire careers inspiring and motivating others ... .”
Woolsey, 57, joined The Daily News as publisher in 2014 and was named president of SNI, the Houston-based media company that owns The Daily News, The Paris News and 10 other papers in Texas and Oklahoma, in December last year.
He joined The Daily News from the Times-Georgian in Carrollton, Georgia, where he served as president and group publisher for several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta market.
He had also worked for the Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Kentucky. He has managed newspapers in a wide variety of markets, both large and small, and insists that each newspaper focus on its local communities first.
His first byline, however, was in the Muleskinner, the newspaper at the University of Central Missouri, he told Editor & Publisher.
“To be a journalist — particularly at a local newspaper — is a special charge,” Woolsey told the magazine. “Local journalism is not about riches and glamor, but more of a calling. We avoid the trap of playing Chicken Little — that is, taking small or isolated pieces of information and passing them along without context or ensuring the validity of truth.
“And like your birth name, you must earn your trust and reputation — and failing to keep this principle at the forefront risks our relevance and future opportunity to participate,” he said.
Also honored were:
• Robert E. Bard, 72, CEO, LATINA Style Inc., Dallas.
• Bruce Behymer, 53, minority owner and marketing director, Harvey County Now, Newton, Kansas.
• Rollin Bergman, 76, publisher, Page 1 Publications Inc., East Grand Forks, Minnesota.
• Timothy J. Brennan, 73, president, Reed Brennan Media Associates, Orlando, Florida.
• Mark G. Contreras, 58, president and CEO, Connecticut Public (NPR and PBS for Connecticut), Hartford.
• Kelly Freudensprung, 61, publisher, The Saline Courier and Malvern Daily Record, Benton and Malvern, Arkansas.
• Mike Koziatek, 59, reporter, Belleville News-Democrat, Belleville, Illinois.
• Greg Little, 61, editor/co-owner, Mariposa Gazette, Mariposa, California.
• Rick Myers, 58, president and publisher, Grow Local Media LLC, Avon, Indiana.
• Robert Pinarski, 52, general manager, Observer-Reporter, Washington, Pennsylvania
• Chris Porter, 58, editor, Englewood Sun-North Port Sun, Englewood, Florida.
• Vicki Schneps, president and publisher, Schneps Media, Brooklyn, New York.
• Barb Button Shepherd, 63, publisher, West Volusia Beacon, DeLand, Florida.
• Robert M. Williams Jr., 70, director for creative resources, National Newspaper Association.
Privately owned Southern Newspapers Inc. was founded in 1951 by B. Carmage Walls.
Woolsey and his wife, Maryrine, reside in Galveston.
