BOGATA —The Rivercrest ISD Board of Trustees will appoint members to the local school health advisory council when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Board Room, 4100 U.S. Highway 271.
The board is to receive reports on the district’s dyslexia handbook and an English as a second language evaluation, as well as reports on financials, investments, cafeteria, facilities, and extracurricular activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.