For the first time in almost a decade, the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation Sophomore of the Year award returns to Paris.
Paris High School junior Davis Green received the 2019-20 award Tuesday at a Paris Kiwanis Club meeting at Paris Junior College.
“We are incredibly proud of Davis,” past club president Denise Kornegay said Wednesday as she explained the steps toward winning the award.
Applications are distributed by councilors to sophomores at all Lamar County high schools. A local committee selects a winner, and the application is sent to the club’s division, which includes Kiwanis clubs from Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Wolfe City.
“The division winning application is sent to the Texas-Oklahoma District, which includes all Kiwanis clubs in both states,” Kornegay said. “Davis will receive a $600 scholarship his senior year for his win.”
Davis credits a strong academic background through Paris ISD and the district’s Future Problem Solving program for his ability to fill out an application and write four brief essays. He has attended Paris ISD schools since first grade and has participated in Future Problem Solving since fourth grade.
“The organizational skills learned in Future Problem Solving really helped,” Davis said.
Essay topics included a description of Davis’ community service involvement, which includes volunteering at Paris Regional Medical Center along with Kiwanis Key Club responsibilities at the annual Kiwanis Pancake Days and the club’s Christmas volunteer efforts.
Another topic, Davis said, covered leadership skills while another his desire to learn and share knowledge and experience with others. A fourth topic centered on the importance of youth being involved in community service, a key aspect of the Kiwanis organization.
“I felt like by submitting this application, I would gain experience that would help me with future applications for scholarships and college admission,” Davis said. “I am glad I did because this award boosts my confidence.”
