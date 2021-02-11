CLARKSVILLE — The family of a former Red River County Jail inmate has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county in federal court this month, alleging the jail failed to provide proper care.
The inmate’s mother, Kathy Cabler, alleges in the motion the jail staff’s failure to follow proper procedures for inmates exhibiting self harm tendencies and medical neglect led to Chris Cabler’s death during his incarceration in May of 2019.
“We can’t release any information in regards to that situation,” Red River County Chief Deputy Michael Pace said.
The county is represented by the law office of David Iglesias in Tyler. Iglesias added it is standard practice to not comment on ongoing litigation. The motion was filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Texas in Texarkana and assigned to District Judge Robert W. Shroeder III.
The Cabler family is represented by the law office of Dean Malone of Dallas. The lawsuit alleges jail staff knew Cabler had tried suicide a few months before at the jail, when he was treated at Paris Regional Medical Center and released back into jail custody. The lawsuit claims jail staff failed to properly document Cabler’s condition and ignored multiple requests from Cabler requesting mental health medication. Cabler created a ligature out of the towel provided to him and the pants from his jail uniform to hang himself on May 5, 2019, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Cabler had been arrested on April 16 of that year for failure to appear for evading arrest or detention, as well as other charges including burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Part of the motion filed includes excerpts from a Texas Ranger’s report, which states: “Based upon autopsy findings and the observation of the video recording inside Cabler’s cell; it appears Cabler planned and prepared to commit suicide by hanging, which was observed by his actions.”
The motion also includes reports from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards noting the jail was out of compliance with mental health screenings at the time of Cabler’s death.
“It was apparent to the Texas Ranger, from reviewing video recordings of Chris’s cell, that Chris was preparing to commit suicide,” Malone said in the release. “Thus, any person working for the Red River County Jail who chose to view that monitor should have known the same thing. It was also clear to Red River County, from a lawsuit filed against it six years before Chris’s death, with similar allegations, that it needed to have in place appropriate policies and practices to protect suicidal inmates. Suicides are unfortunately not a rare occurrence in Texas County jails, and counties must be prepared to deal with suicidal inmates.”
The lawsuit was filed Feb. 1, and lists Red River County as a defendant, as well as individual jail staff, including Jail Administrator Brian Armstrong, dispatchers Branden Carrasco and Tyrell Duckett, and jailer Joshua Garrett.
