Paris residents could elect the city’s mayor rather than have one elected by councilors as early as May 2023, provided Paris City Council moves forward with a charter amendment election and voters approve the change in May 2022.
A 15-member citizens committee, appointed in August to review the Paris City Charter, last week put final touches on an election process for a mayor-at-large as an eighth council member with limited voting power, one of several recommendations the group plans to make to the council as early as January.
Committee members agreed on a limit of three two-year terms, similar to that of council members, elected in May on odd-numbered years along with councilors from Districts 4, 5 and 7 with Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 elected on even-numbered years. Council members must be residents of the district they represent with the mayor required to be a city resident.
“I would prefer council elections in May, and the mayor elected in November but state law prohibits two municipal elections in one year,” City Manager Grayson Path said in explaining the staff’s recommendation for mayoral election procedures.
Councilors wishing to seek the mayoral position must first resign from office, and vice versa. Although the committee’s recommendation continues the provision that both council members and the mayor be required to sit out two years after serving three consecutive terms before seeking additional terms, it would be possible for a person to serve six years on City Council and six years as mayor under the proposed recommendation.
Reeves Hayter questioned what would happen with a vacated council seat if a councilor chooses to run for mayor, or if two councilors decided to run. State law requires an appointment if there is one vacancy and a called district-specific election when there’s more than one vacancy.
A mayor pro-tem, who will continue to be elected by council members, will retain a vote even when serving as mayor whether due to absence, illness or vacancy, according to the amendment recommendation.
Although a majority of the committee approved the mayoral election process, both Hayter and Kenneth Webb repeated their opposition to the election of a mayor with limited voting power, necessitated by an eight-member council. The mayor would vote only in the case of a tie brought about by meeting absences.
“It just seems odd to me to elect this one person who represents the wishes of the voters of the entire city, and then tell him he can’t vote,” Hayter said, to which Webb added, “That’s why I have a problem with the whole deal.”
At a Nov. 1 meeting, Hayter floated the idea of electing representatives from six districts with the at-large mayor as the seventh council member. He argued that now would be an appropriate time to consider a change with required redistricting in progress. However, a 1976 federal court order requires seven single-member districts, and any change would mostly likely require federal court approval.
The 1976 ruling, by the late U.S. District Judge William Wayne Justice, established the single-member districts to replace a system of seven representatives, three elected at-large and four from wards, each elected citywide but required to live in the ward represented.
The consensus at the November meeting was to go with the recommended eight-member council to avoid what could be a lengthy process to obtain a federal court ruling.
The idea of a mayor elected at large has been under review twice in recent history, according to newspaper records. In 2007, a citizen charter review committee recommended a massive revision of the charter, which was approved by voters. In 2015, the city named another charter revision committee specifically to consider the idea of electing a mayor at large. The idea was nixed after the committee met only twice.
The charter review committee is to meet for the final time Dec. 13 in preparation for making recommendations to the Paris City Council, most likely in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.