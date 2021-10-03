The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and The Choctaw Nation are seeking information on the whereabouts of suspect Reid Smith Lester Jordan, 27, of Soper, Okla., in association with the death of Delbert Hedrick.
On Feb. 28, just before midnight, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Clay Street in Soper after a Choctaw County Ambulance Authority ambulance was stolen at that address by a male.
According to The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Choctaw County, EMS were called to the residence because Hedrick was having chest pains. While paramedics were in the home tending to Hedrick, a male jumped into the ambulance and drove away.
While Hedrick’s wife was driving him to the Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, he became unresponsive. Hedrick’s wife called for help and was met along the highway by Paris police and firefighters who attempted CPR until an ambulance arrived. The ambulance crew continued life-saving measures en route to the hospital where Hedrick was later pronounced dead.
Over the course of the investigation, officials were led to believe Jordan was the unidentified male that stole the Choctaw County ambulance. A report was sent to the Choctaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office, which then issued an arrest warrant for Jordan, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation.
Those with any information concerning Jordan’s whereabouts can contact the Choctaw Nation at 580- 920-1517 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.
