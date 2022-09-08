BLOSSOM - The Blossom City Council plans to create town marshall and code enforcement inspector positions when they meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Blossom City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
Prior to the special meeting, the board is also holding two public hearings for the upcoming 2022 property and trash service tax rates.
After the hearings, board members are to receive reports on the fiscal year’s general fund, code violations and council members.
Items considered for action include manufactured home permits for residents as well as the city’s mayor Jeff Stover.
Other items include paying bills, establishing budgets for the city’s new positions, and amending a building permit and process to include additional inspections and fees.
Afterwards, the board is to meet in executive session for employee salary schedules before returning to consider possible action on the schedules.
