The annual Toy for Tots Toy Drive is on as planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Paris Harley-Davidson. Though toy drive campaign will continue until the extended deadline of Dec. 19, Saturday represents a last call to action for Lamar County Toys for Tots donations.
The event will feature rides, a free lunch, live music by Fullblast Productions, and free pictures with Santa Claus for all who bring a packaged, unwrapped toy for the drive.
Paris Harley-Davidson functions as the distribution center for Toys for Tots donations, a 10-year tradition it carries on in memory of Tim Chapman, who sponsored the program enthusiastically for several years.
“I mean, Timmy Chapman, that was his thing. He was Christmas, he loved kids and helping people. I mean, he would dress up as Santa and do all the things, and so we keep it going for all the reasons, but it’s also in memory of Timmy,” said Shelbi Craig, marketing manager for Paris Harley-Davidson.
Paris Harley-Davidson urges people to donate unwrapped gifts still in their packages either at one of the locations participating in the toy drive or at the Saturday event.
Six of the major dealerships, including Toyota of Paris, Mathews Nissan, Mathews Honda, Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC, Paris Ford and James Hodge Motors have also helped by chipping in money to purchase bicycles for the toy drive. They also serve as donation hubs and will transport the donations to the Paris Harley Davidson event on Saturday.
Toyota of Paris has participated in the campaign since it opened in 2015, contributing to the Lamar County donations each year.
Brenda Wells, the marketing director, highlighted the importance of giving this year.
“We don’t want to forget the Angel Trees that are located at Walmart that The Salvation Army puts out. There’s a lot of angels not adopted this year. Where Toys for Tots picks up is they can fill in that gap from the angel tree with the ones that aren’t adopted,” she said.
Toyota of Paris agreed to participate because it wants to help the Paris community.
“It is a great thing to do for our community. We want to be community involved, and we want to help people in our community. And I think having Toys for Tots drives and things like that brings your community together, brings your employees together and people together. What I like best about it, well because I know it helps children that otherwise may not have a Christmas,” Wells said.
For many, Toys for Tots brings to mind Salvation Army Angel Trees, cardboard boxes and the yearly giving campaigns throughout Paris. However, the Lamar County Toys for Tots Christmas campaigns fund year-round help for local fire departments, police, CASA For Kids, CPS department and charitable church organizations.
However, with the onset of Covid-19 and the numerous repercussions associated with mandates to slow its spread, Toys for Tots and other charitable organizations, such as The Salvation Army, anticipate a decline in generosity and an increase in those needing help.
“This year, that’s why it’s so important that we still keep it going because there’s so many people that have been further affected and more kids that are going to need presents and people that are out of jobs because of Covid, and you know, most of these Angel trees and Salvation Army, and these lists are almost double what they were from last year, so we’re just collecting as much as we can,” Craig said.
