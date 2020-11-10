DEPORT — The bright headlights from a rumbling truck lit up the front steps of Deport City Hall as Mayor John Mark Francis raised his right hand to be sworn in by Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson.
“I am thankful that I was given a third term by the citizens of Deport. And in this next term, what we plan on doing is working to continue to make Deport grow and continue to progress as a city,” Francis told The Paris News after the ceremony. “And to do that, we will make sure that we’re bringing jobs here that we’re continuing to beautify our city.”
The Monday night ceremony concluded a months-long campaign between Francis and candidate Catana Yarnell where Francis emerged victorious with 58.43% of the vote in Lamar and Red River counties.
Francis spoke to the crowd about how the coronavirus pandemic changed schooling for Deport students this year and made it all the more clear to him that establishing internet service for all residents is a top priority.
“With this change come challenges, but we have a Texas-sized opportunity to ensure that no child falls behind because they lack connectivity or access to devices,” Francis said.
Williamson applauded Francis for his work as mayor before he swore him in along with council members Marilyn Glover and Robert Bailey.
“(Francis) is one of the hardest working mayors in the state of Texas and he’s done everything he can possibly make this town and this county grow,” Williamson said.
Francis said in addition to building jobs and internet access, his upcoming projects include repairing clay sewer lines and building new roads on top, as well as building new homes and finishing a project to install a new water tower.
