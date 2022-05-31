The other night I watched a PBS documentary on Molly Ivins and it made me cry — a bit.
Molly Ivins was a journalist and newspaper columnist, who before her death in 2007 of breast cancer, cut a wide, liberal swath through the politics of the state of Texas, telling truth not just to the powerful, but to the people the powerful stepped on in their pursuit of that power. And, she made you laugh while she was doing it.
Ivens was a big lady, physically, spiritually, mentally and emotionally. She was a strong girl who stood up to her “martinet” — her words — of a father and grew into an even stronger woman who drank heavily, smoked too much and refused to be told “no” when she began to cover the Texas Legislature for a variety of Texas’s major newspapers. She was a shy person who used her anger and her wits and her talent for storytelling to lambast what she saw as the corruption of Texas politics back in the day.
I remember reading Iven’s work back then and laughing my butt off and thinking to myself, “Get ’em, girl. Knock ’em off that high horse and into the mud they scrabbled out of.”
I remember when she was at her most scathing, when she was working for a news content service The Paris News subscribed to, Creators Syndicate. I was working in the back shop at the paper back then, had absolutely no say in what went into the paper, but I made it a point to access the wire service and read what Ivins was putting out each week. I remember how the stick-in-the-mud conservatives of this area — the ones who are still trying to tell everyone how to think and how to act — lashed out at the newspaper every time we printed Ivin’s words.
It never would have occurred to me in those days to actually wonder about what kind of a person Molly Ivins was. I knew exactly where she stood and what she believed in by reading her columns. She put her whole mind and heart into her words, and it was all there in black and white.
And it was funny, so, so funny.
The documentary I saw the other night is called “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins,” and it is a valentine to the lady, but is not without warts. It’s probably available on the internet. I recommend it.
I learned she was an alcoholic for most of her adult life, what she called “an occupational hazard of being a journalist,” born of her willingness to throw back beers in bars to keep up with the politicians she covered.
“I have drunk enough beer to float the battleship Texas in pursuit of political stories,” she once said.
Standing six-feet tall with strawberry blond hair, as a child she was constantly compared to her sister and described as “the smart one,” not the “pretty one.” She never married after the man she loved died in a car crash when they were in college. The woman was not without her demons, I’d say.
I miss Molly Ivins. I wonder what she would have made of “Me, Too,” and “Black Lives Matter” or pandemic protocols, or “fake news.” I’d like to read her take on Texas politics today when the GOP in Austin can pray over children killed by an AR-15 in Uvalde and pander to the NRA in Houston all in one week.
I urge anyone who likes to read truth told with real Texas humor, to seek out her work. It’s not hard to find. It’s on Google. Go read what a really smart liberal woman who really cared about the struggles of the ordinary people of Texas had to say about it all. If she was still around today, I bet she’d be going viral.
We really need a new Molly Ivens.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
