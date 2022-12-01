Country singer-songwriter and Paris native Leslie Satcher is returning to her hometown to perform at a food and toy drive Sunday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E.
The church’s special events coordinator, Ronnie Nutt, said he was informed by United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson that there would be a shortage of toys and food items for the needy this year.
“I told her we would do a concert for that to raise toys and food,” Nutt said.
Admission to the concert is through a donation of a toy or food item, Nutt said.
Nutt said Campbell Soup Company’s Paris plant donated over 2,000 cans of SpaghettiOs pasta for the drive.
Known for songs that others made famous, Satcher said she got her start in the music business due in part to country icon Naomi Judd.
Satcher said fellow church member and former Gaither Vocal Band vocalist Guy Penrod suggested she play her songs for Judd’s husband, Larry Strickland, who then told her to play them for Judd.
“When I played my songs for Naomi, she said you can be a songwriter,” Satcher recalled. “And that’s when I started working towards getting a publishing deal.”
Satcher moved to Nashville from Paris in 1989 and has had songs recorded by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis and many others in the three decades since.
Satcher said Judd never bought a song but helped hone her craft as a songwriter.
“She helped me learn to write better songs because she would critique them for me,” Satcher said. “She really taught me how to write a commercial song.”
Satcher credits her faith in God as her career’s most stabilizing factor.
“He has always blessed me throughout my entire career,” Satcher said. “If you don’t have faith in this business, and you don’t have a platform of believing in Christ and knowing he’s got your back, you really don’t have a good shot at making it.”
Recently, Satcher performed alongside country singer Martina McBride and several others at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
“She was doing a retrospective of some of her hits that she’s recorded,” Satcher said. “It was great. We enjoyed it a lot. They filmed it, so it was kind of a good thing for us.”
Satcher said she loves returning to Paris to perform.
“I get to see my friends and family, and that’s always a good side bonus,” she said.
