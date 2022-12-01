Leslie Satcher.png

Country singer-songwriter and Paris native Leslie Satcher is returning to her hometown to perform at a food and toy drive Sunday at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E.

The church’s special events coordinator, Ronnie Nutt, said he was informed by United Way of Lamar County Executive Director Jenny Wilson that there would be a shortage of toys and food items for the needy this year.

