The Red River Valley Homelessness Coalition now has a plan of operations, set goals and created a guide for future growth after the newly formed board’s first meeting on Wednesday.
The new officers and board members met via Zoom to iron out any crinkles in the way of building a 10-county network to provide service and hope for the homeless.
“I think it will serve a good purpose for us in the beginning,” she said. “It can be changed at any point,” board President Shelly Braziel said about the overview she created as a map to follow for the next 12 months.
During that time, the board hopes to add representatives from each of the member counties to the body as well as increasing the general membership with people from those counties.
To do that, the current members plan to identify all the nonprofit agencies in Lamar, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Morris, Red River, Titus and Wood counties.
Jenny Wilson suggested going old school on identifying the nonprofit organizations. She said they could get a big map of the 10-county area and put stick pins locating each nonprofit on the big map.
The group also discussed who in each of the counties might make up future boards. County judges or their designates, school district homeless liaisons, mayors or their designates and members of nonprofits were among those mentioned for possible future service.
The board also finalized officers which include Braziel as president, Denise Kornegay as vice president, Tammy Lawing as treasurer and Jenny Wilson as secretary.
“This was an excellent start,” Braziel said. “I think we got a lot accomplished.”
