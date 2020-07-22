BONHAM — Fannin County Judge Randy Moore sees how divisive mask wearing has become during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he is imploring residents to look past the mask to see people.
Moore discussed the issue Tuesday during the Fannin County Commissioners’ Court meeting, addressing the issue for the second time since publicly favoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 3 statewide mask mandate. Abbott issued the mandate as Texas coronavirus cases continued to spike. In Fannin County, there have been 165 total cases since testing began in March, with approximately 25 currently active cases and eight deaths. Moore had received mixed reactions to his support of the mandate.
“I will say that I see several people with masks on in here, and I’ve got one of those things right here too that if I wasn’t talking I’d have it on also. But I heard a person the other day speaking about masks and basically said masks is divisive. It’s a divisive thing in our nation and in our state. We’re no longer seeing people. We’re seeing people that either don’t have masks or we see people that do have masks,” Moore said, adding people should do their own research on whether they should wear a mask.
“What I try to do is pull up articles on both sides. And I look at both sides, saying what’s the research? What are we seeing now? So, all I ask is that you take a look at it like that. Look at it from that view. Because I have heard and I have seen so many things several different ways … Don’t get caught up with the mask thing. Start seeing people for people. Don’t get that on your agenda if they’re not wearing a mask or they are wearing a mask, and miss seeing people.”
In other business, plans to discuss exempting the procurement of EMS from the RFP were postponed to the next meeting. The treasurer’s financial and investment reports for June 2020 were approved, and a 30-day contract with BBC Consulting for additional Information Technology assistance was approved.
Moore also congratulated Edwina Lane and Jimmy Helms, two local candidates who won the primary elections in Fannin County.
“I want to say congratulations to Edwina Lane for winning the Republican nomination for commissioner Precinct 1, and also Jimmy Helms as our constable down in Precinct 2. I think that turned out good for him, and we look forward to working with both of y’all here in the near future,” Moore said.
Lane will replace outgoing Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Whitlock, after a close competition with Ronnie Ball. Of the 1,013 total votes cast for the seat, Lane picked up 53.5% to Ball’s 46.5%. Lane and Ball moved to the runoff after defeating fellow challenger Dale McQueen in March.
Helms, the incumbent, won 279-to-194 against challenger J.R. Stricklin for the precinct 2 constable. They moved to the runoff after defeating fellow challenger Christopher Kitts in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.