The nation reeled following numerous threats of violence circulated on social media and by text messaging Friday. Vague language positioned firearm threats against a school abbreviated as “CHS,” which had Chisum High School and many others across the nation on alert. Though nothing happened, Chisum High School jumped to protect its students.
From the moment he heard of the threat, District Chief of Police Vance Boehler began investigating the Snapchat messages and screenshots, which he ultimately concluded to be generic, nonlocal spoofs from a TikTok challenge.
He and Superintendent Tommy Chalaire worked with the FBI, the Texas Rangers and others on the case as well. Though the organizations assured them the concerns were felt nationwide, Chisum ISD still chose to take the threats seriously with a soft lockdown approach. Classroom doors were locked during classes, extra law enforcement personnel policed the campus, and no one left or entered the school without being escorted by Boehler.
“The investigation I’ve done, I’ve been working on since 7:30 last night, tracking down leads. All law enforcement got an FBI bulletin last night about nationwide spoofs about school shootings and bombing threats that they’ve specifically said would be Dec. 17. Through my investigation, all I’ve been able to determine is that it was not a local threat, and it wasn’t credible here locally,” Boehler said.
The threat stated: “Attention, everyone who goes to CHS you might take this as a joke but I’m being…sus I am so tired of the school and all others who don’t care and I am so tired of the bullying and I am so tired of everything. on December 17 I will shoot. … e school this is your only warning pls don’t get This is too yell out there.”
Soon after, stories began pouring from across the country regarding similar fears and concerns.
“Schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania increased their police presence Friday due to the alleged threats while schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas closed for the day,” USA Today reported.
Unfortunately, social media threats against schools are growing increasingly common.
The Biden administration commented on the school closures across the nation. The U.S. government is “closely monitoring” the situation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
“Today is another reminder of how many kids and parents live in fear of school shootings or violence. It is unacceptable,” Psaki tweeted.
“It’s a TikTok challenge. And it does not even mention Chisum ISD. It just says CHS. So my understanding is that it’s going around all over the state of Texas or, you know, anywhere in the United States. Just because we are Chisum High School, we are taking appropriate action. We have extra law enforcement patrols, we’ve been in touch with DPS. We’ve been in touch with the sheriff’s office. We’ve been in touch with Texas Rangers, and we are monitoring who’s coming and going in our school today,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said Friday morning.
