Under an orange sky Wednesday night, hundreds gathered outside the Love Civic Center for an evening of worship, prayer and celebration at the fifth annual Fields of Faith event. The Paris version is part of a larger national event taking place every year on the second Wednesday of October, but this year, organizer Susan Chennault of Impact Church said she had a twinge of fear that due to Covid-19, the local event wouldn’t happen.
“I didn’t let the enemy win,” she said, laughing. “He almost got his way.”
A concession stand, chairs and a stage equipped for a rock band were set up on the north side of the parking lot and children milled about laughing, playing games and munching on pizza.
The keynote speaker for the night, Amanda Williams, of Impact Church, stood on the sidelines, joyfully wrangling kids, as she waited for her turn to speak. Williams said she wanted to be a part of the event because of the sense of togetherness it brings, particularly during a year that has caused so many people to, literally, be isolated.
“It’s really just about helping all the churches come together and the kids in the community come together,” Williams said. “I just think that we have kind of gone through this Covid stuff and this season of isolation, it’s just so good for them to come together and realize that we don’t have to be alone.”
Williams’s speech was aimed at younger folks in the crowd who might need some uplifting, and she focused around being “REAL,” an acronym that stands for relationships, exposing oneself, authenticity and letting go.
“(The acronym is) for ‘relationships,’ and then to ‘expose,’ to share the things — we need a relationship with God and with others, to expose those things that were struggling with — and ‘authenticity,’ to be themselves and encourage them to be who God made them to be; and then just to ‘let it go,’ just to let God use them.”
Not only was the event there to bring Parisians together, but Chennault said part of the goal of Fields of Faith is to raise money for a meaningful charity. Last year, she said concession sales brought in $1,700 for a cancer foundation, and this year the money from T-shirt sales and food will go toward the Pure Hope Foundation out of Mount Vernon, which works to support victims of sex trafficking.
As band members from Impact Church and New Life Church took to the stage to get the crowd amped up, Chennault said it was important to her that the event wasn’t about any one group or denomination. Her goal was to have the community come together at the tail end of an unprecedented year to celebrate unity and their shared devotion.
“It’s just a community-wide event. It’s not about a church, a school — it’s just everybody coming together…” she said. “It’s pretty exciting to see that we’re all just a big church, capital ‘C,’ just uniting for Christ.”
