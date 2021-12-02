HONEY GROVE — Benji Hall has been interested in serving the people of Honey Grove for years before finally deciding it was time to run for City Council last month, he said.
“I just never decided to fully commit to it until this year,” he said in an email.
Hall was one of the two top vote-getters in the four-person race Nov. 2.
His concern for the future of his town is what pushed him to commit to the run for office this year, he said.
“As our area continues to grow and change, I wanted to be a part of the body that is evaluating what is important and what our citizens want this community to be,” he said. “I decided to run for office because I want to be a voice for the people of this community and to continue to help to make this community a place that people enjoy being a part of.”
Hall is from Paris and moved to Honey Grove in 2007. He continues to work in Paris.
“I work for Paris Junior High as a seventh grade math lab teacher. Prior to that, I worked about eight years in the road construction industry,” he said. “I am a youth minister at Allen’s Point Baptist Church and enjoy sharing the truth and love of Christ Jesus.
“I also enjoy spending time with my family and playing disc golf,” he said.
