Honey Grove High School has named its valedictorian and salutatorian for the graduating class of 2021-22. The valedictorian is Jonas Butler, left, graduating with a GPA of 103.13. The salutatorian, Brinkleigh Mayberry, right, is graduating with a GPA of 102.22.
