“I am very disappointed in my Democratic House colleagues who chose to leave the field of battle rather than to stay and fight for issues they say they are passionate about,” VanDeaver said in a statement.
On Sunday evening, the second to last day of the regular session of the 87th Legislature, Grand Prairie state Rep. Chris Turner, the chair of the Democratic Caucus in the House, texted his fellow Democrats and told them to discreetly leave the chamber. The en masse exit blocked what Democrats say is a bill that unnecessarily restricts voting rights in Texas. The Republicans call it an election integrity measure that would help protect elections from fraudulent voting, even though little evidence of voter fraud has been found.
SB 7 started in the Senate, with Republicans suspending the rules in the chambers to narrow the window lawmakers had to review the law, allowing an overnight debate and vote early Sunday to approve the measure. The law includes things such as limiting early voting hours, tightening voting by mail and curtailing local voting options, like drop boxes and drive-thru voting. Both legislative chambers had different versions, so the bill was negotiated behind closed doors. That committee came back with other changes, including a new ID requirement for mail-in ballots, according to The Texas Tribune. Instead of the required 24-hours for legislators to review the changes, the Senate voted to ignore the mandate so senators could move debate to the floor and vote on the bill faster.
After it moved to the House for a vote, Democrats slowly moved off the floor, one by one, until the last group of representatives left at 10:30 p.m., leaving the House without a quorum to vote on the bill.
They then moved over to a nearby church in Austin and held a press conference condemning the bill, saying the measure unfairly disadvantaged Black voters.
The bill is on Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency list for a special session for later in the year. He has also threatened to cut off legislators’ pay for the move.
VanDeaver issued his condemning statement Sunday night.
“Today is the last day of the regular legislative session, so SB 7 cannot be voted on at this time. I am glad Governor Abbott has already said voting integrity will be one of the items on his call for a special session,” VanDeaver said. “I pledge a continued fight on this issue.”
VanDeaver said if the dissenters felt that strongly about it, they should have stayed and debated.
“Even if we disagree on policy, we should always honor each other’s rights to public debate, as well as stay working hard every minute until the end,” he said. “This was what would have been right for all Texans, regardless of your beliefs regarding this legislation.”
